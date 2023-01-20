Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 400,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 4,834,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 907,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 177,850 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

