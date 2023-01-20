Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $31,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

