Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HRB opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

