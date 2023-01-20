Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,689,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $10,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $197.29 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

