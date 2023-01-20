Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

