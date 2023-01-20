Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

WTW stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.10.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

