Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $17.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE CWAN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,247.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 510,304 shares of company stock worth $9,126,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

