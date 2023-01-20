CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $59,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after buying an additional 229,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $174.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

