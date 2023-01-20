CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

