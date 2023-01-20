Comerica Bank Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

