CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 600,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,864,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $177,923.20.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

