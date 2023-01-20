CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,803,311.64 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,518,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $177,923.20.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPO. BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.