Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

