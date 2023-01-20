Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

