Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.1 %

CNCE stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

