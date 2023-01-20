Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.