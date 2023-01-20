Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

