CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,096 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.

CONX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of CONX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONX. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,058,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CONX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,984,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 572,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 156,971 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 3rd quarter worth $24,484,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in CONX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,203,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

