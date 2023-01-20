Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.60. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,439 shares of company stock worth $1,040,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.