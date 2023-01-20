Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.