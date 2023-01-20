Cowen Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $35.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.