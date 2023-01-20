Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 374,321 shares.The stock last traded at $38.78 and had previously closed at $38.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.