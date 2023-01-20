Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

