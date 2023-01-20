Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 103.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.