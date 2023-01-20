Craig Donato Sells 2,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $215,476.80.

On Monday, November 21st, Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $80.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

