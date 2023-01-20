Craig Hallum Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

Everi stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.35. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.66 million. Everi had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 367,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.