Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target to GBX 480

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($5.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPLCF. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 815 ($9.95) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Wise to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Price Performance

OTC:WPLCF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Wise has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.