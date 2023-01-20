CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 291.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 102.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.6 %

About CRH

CRH opened at $44.44 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

