CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.