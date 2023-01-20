CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.