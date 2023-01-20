Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.