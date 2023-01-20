Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,557 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.44 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.