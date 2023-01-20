Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,486 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.