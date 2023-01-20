Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,963 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

