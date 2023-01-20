Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.