Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

