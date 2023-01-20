Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $9,312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 11.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

Ameren stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

