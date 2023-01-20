Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after buying an additional 424,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

