Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.39 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,302.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

