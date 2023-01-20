Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

