Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,975 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.