Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.