Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

