Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

