Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $190.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

