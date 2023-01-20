Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,708 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.76%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

