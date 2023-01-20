Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $182.34.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

