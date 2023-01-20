Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 143 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $336.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $508.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.