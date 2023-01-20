Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.