Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 23,906 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $39,219,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 403,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.36 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

